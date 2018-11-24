Obituary: James Edward Owens III

June 20, 1952 - November 23, 2018
James Edward Owens III passed away Friday November 23, 2018 in Albion Idaho surrounded by his loving family following his courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born on June 20, 1952 in Portland Oregon, to James Edward and Dorothy Owens. Following his graduation from Payette high school Jim joined the military. Jim's family moved to Albion Idaho and while on military leave visiting his family Jim met Tammy Sue Brackenbury, the love of his life. Jim and Tammy were married on January 9, 1976 and the couple had three beautiful children Melissa, Kelly and Seth. Jim was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with his son Seth, following Seth's 8th birthday. Jim and Tammy were sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on April 20, 1991.
Jim and Tammy built a home together in Albion and Jim always said they had a “$150,000 home with a Million Dollar view”. Jim loved to hunt and fish and he had many talents, he always referred to himself as a “Jack of all trades and Master of none”. But he truly found his calling and passion in life when he landed his job at J & R Farms. Jim loved his job and going to work and worked as long as he could until his illness made it impossible for him to do so.
Jim is survived by his wife Tammy Owens; children Melissa Brown (Steven); Kelly Owens (Jason Darchuck) and Seth Owens (Nicole); grandchildren Tristen Brown (Christian); Dylan Brown (Amanda); Lucas Owens; Arriana Owens; Seth Carmelo Owens; great-granddaughter Phoenix Alaina; siblings Linda (Charles) Rupel ; Carol (Ernest) Christensen; Mark (Nora) Owens; and sister in-law Janet Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents James Edward Owens II and Dorothy Owens; brother Richard (Ricky) Owens; and grandson Hunter Janes Brown. Jim is also survived by a large extended family and countless friends who will miss his larger than life personality, and endless capacity for love and laughter.
The family is honoring Jim's final request that no formal services will be held. They would like to thank everyone for their many acts of kindness, love and support during Jim's illness. A special thank you to Jim's two “guardian angels” Kathryn and Barbara who provided loving care and support to Jim and his family.
