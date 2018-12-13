November 17, 1933—December 10, 2010
James E. Holden, 85, of Twin Falls peacefully slipped away Tuesday, December 10, 2018
He was born November 17, 1933, in Ashton, Idaho, and grew up in Burley and Malta, Idaho where the family ran a general store during World War II. Upon graduation from Burley High School in 1952 he attended (Albertson) College of Idaho in Caldwell for three years. He then transferred to the University of Idaho, Moscow, for one year where he studied Civil Engineering. Being “off semesters”, he transferred to the University of Washington, Seattle, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 1958, and later took numerous other classes at the University of California.
Jim had a very fulfilling civil engineering career starting with Nike Hercules sites in Mountain Home, Idaho; microwave relay towers in Alaska; designer of the Navigation Locks on Lower Monumental Lock & Dam for the Corps of Engineers; one of the original designers of the Bay Area Rapid Transit System, San Francisco; quality control on the Salazar Bridge over the Tagus River, Lisbon, Portugal; designer of sighing ports in Lima, Peru; designer on two International Airports in Saudi Arabia; designed barge ports for ARAMCO in Saudi Arabia; designer on rapid transit system in Taiwan; and numerous other projects.
In 1996, Jim returned to the Magic Valley where in partial retirement he worked on highway inspection for the Federal Highway Administration during construction seasons from 1996 until 2004.
Jim had many interests besides engineering including reading, playing card games (duplicate and party bridge), fishing (deep sea and trout), gardening, home repair and remodeling, politics, religion and writing letters to the editor.
He is survived by his two sisters, Dona Mann of Twin Falls, and Barbara Moyle and her husband Jay of Filer, Idaho. Nephews Allen (Karla) Moyle and their family, Kevin (Taylor) & Rodney, of Wendell, ID. Nephew Dean (Kelly) Moyle and their family, Rex & Shelby. Nieces Tina Moyle Sutton and her family Macy & William, of Meridian, ID. Niece Michelle (Bill ) Simons Gilbert of Richland, WA, and their family Kami & Pete Lowry, Ryan & Aaron, Kirk Baisch & Brook, Vincent S. Simon, and Spencer, Candice Bargwell and her family Kylie & Zachary. Also dearly loved Kathy Aitchison.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald Barton Holden & Nellie May (Rogstad) Holden, his brother Donald B. Holden Jr., and his Nephew Tracy E. Simons.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Dona and Barbara would like to give a special thanks to Grace Assisted Living for all of the care that they gave James in his time there.
