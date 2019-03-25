Obituary: James E Faulkner

September 22, 1934—March 23, 2019
James E Faulkner, 84, died after a short hospital stay on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona.
Jim was born on September 22, 1934 in Wendell Idaho, to Ralph and Edith Faulkner. He graduated from Gooding High School and went on to graduate from the University of Idaho where he played football. He married Lorna Hobdey in August of 1955. They moved to the family ranch in Bliss where they raised three sons.
Jim married Diana Falls in November of 1984. The last several years they spent splitting time in Arizona in the winters and Idaho in the summers.
Jim loved playing golf, telling stories, and ranching.
Jim is survived by his wife Diana, three siblings Marg Pierson, John (Jodi) Faulkner, Fred (Susan) Faulkner, sons Dan (Lorene) Tucson AZ, Tom (Kim) Gooding, Ray (Rosalie) Bliss and numerous grandchildren, great grandsons, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Gooding Country Club from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday April 7, 2019.
