Obituary: James Douglas “Doug” Lyke

James Douglas “Doug” Lyke
1942 - 2018
James Douglas “Doug” Lyke, 75, formerly of Bellevue, Idaho and Caldwell, Idaho, died October 15, 2018, at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
There will be a celebration of life for Doug at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Calvary Bible Church, 102 Coyote Bluff Drive, Hailey, Idaho 83333, followed by a potluck dinner. Please bring a dish and a story to share.Doug's Memorial Page is available to share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.