{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: James Douglas “Doug” Lyke
Sherri Davis

James Douglas “Doug” Lyke

1942 - 2018

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

James Douglas “Doug” Lyke, 75, formerly of Bellevue, Idaho and Caldwell, Idaho, died October 15, 2018, at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

There will be a celebration of life for Doug at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Calvary Bible Church, 102 Coyote Bluff Drive, Hailey, Idaho 83333, followed by a potluck dinner. Please bring a dish and a story to share.Doug's Memorial Page is available to share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: James Douglas “Doug” Lyke
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments