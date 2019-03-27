Try 3 months for $3

James B Willis

August 15, 1926—February 25, 2019

James B Willis, a Twin Falls resident from 1973 to 2014 passed peacefully on February 25, 2019.

Never to be still for long, after a career with Sears, James was involved with the College of Southern Idaho, the Twin Falls city band, Idaho Operation Lifesaver program, and the Magic Valley Model Railroaders. He loved all things trains.

Jim was an active member in the community sharing that time with wife Doris. Survived by his sister Gwen and sons David and Daniel Willis. He got to know his two granddaughters as adults and meet his two great granddaughters.

Services held at the Tahoma National Cemetery Thursday, March 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers requesting contributions be directed to the Magic Valley Model Railroaders through the First Federal Bank. MVMR is a 501c3 entity.

