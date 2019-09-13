September 18, 1943—September 6, 2019
An American Patriot—Fighter to the End
James Arthur Mathson, 75, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on September 6th, 2019, in Twin Falls, Idaho, due to diabetic complications.
“Jim” is preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruthie Jo, in 2017 and they will rest together in Merrick, South Dakota.
Jim is survived by his three children, Eric James, Lisa Christine and Lee Dennis. Together, his three children presented him with 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Jim was born on September 18, 1943 to Arnie and Ruth Mathson. He grew up on a farm in Sioux City, Iowa with his twin sisters Jean and Judy.
In 1962, Jim joined the US Marine Corps where he excelled and was awarded Expert Marksman. He was then selected to attend Airborne Jump Training and after joined the ranks of the elite Marine Corps Paratroopers. In 1965, Lance Corporal “Swede” Mathson spent 8 months in Vietnam.
You have free articles remaining.
After his discharge in 1966, Jim met and married Joanna Kay Butchart in Los Angeles, Ca. They moved to and settled in the Seattle, WA area where they raised their 3 children and he worked as a skilled mechanic.
As a lover of the outdoors, many weekends were spent camping and exploring Washington State’s beautiful scenery. Yet even more were simply working in the yard or tending his vegetable garden.
Jim was a proud, honest, hard-working and principled man that deeply loved his country and valued the time-honored conservative values. It was from this base that he raised his children and instilled the same values in them.
Jim divorced in 1988 but soon after found love and married Ruthie Jo. Jim and Ruth remained in the Seattle area until 2006 when they relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho. Soon after, they purchased an additional property in Arizona and would winter there.
Jim and Ruth traveled and split their time between Idaho and Arizona for years until the rigors of the journey and health issues made the trek too difficult. They sold the Arizona property and withdrew to their beloved, chosen home, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ruth’s health began to decline and she sadly passed away in February 2017. These last two years, Jim spent grieving and mourning the loss of Ruth.
To plant a tree in memory of : Mathson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.