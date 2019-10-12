{{featured_button_text}}

March 14, 1941—October 8, 2019

James A. Moore (Jim) was called to his eternal home on October 8th, 2019. He was born to James N. Moore and Maxine (Gassner) Moore in Twin Falls on March 14, 1941. He attended schools in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1959. He was employed by Circle A Construction Company and then Idaho Transportation Department, Shoshone District, where he retired as the maintenance foreman.

Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 with Pastor John Copen officiating. Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Parke’s. Condolences can be left at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

