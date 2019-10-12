March 14, 1941—October 8, 2019
James A. Moore (Jim) was called to his eternal home on October 8th, 2019. He was born to James N. Moore and Maxine (Gassner) Moore in Twin Falls on March 14, 1941. He attended schools in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1959. He was employed by Circle A Construction Company and then Idaho Transportation Department, Shoshone District, where he retired as the maintenance foreman.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 with Pastor John Copen officiating. Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Parke’s. Condolences can be left at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.