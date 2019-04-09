January 12, 1932—April 4, 2019
Jacquelyne Mary Martin Christopherson, age 87, of Payson, Utah, and formerly of Hazelton, Idaho, passed away quietly in her home on April 4, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1932 in Pierce, Colorado to Marion Russell and Mary Alice Cozad Martin.
She moved with her family from Colorado to Hazelton, Idaho in 1946. She graduated from Hazelton High School and received a degree in Stenography from Twin Falls Business College in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She married Gale H. Christopherson on November 19, 1953, in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Jackie was known for her kindness and her gentle loving spirit towards everyone who knew her. She was a hard worker. She worked alongside Gale farming and milking cows for many years. She worked for Hazelton City, the Hazelton Variety Store, and for many years as bookkeeper for Canyon Motors in Twin Falls. After retirement, she and Gale moved to Payson, Utah, to be closer to family. They lived in Payson for more than 20 years and were blessed to live across the street from Cindy and David, who lovingly cared for Jackie over the last few years of her life. The family would also like to thank the staff of Alpha Omega Hospice, with special thanks to Stacey.
Jackie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions in the Church. Her husband, Gale, along with her children and grandchildren were the most important part of her life and her greatest source of joy. In Jackie’s honor, the family requests that you take time to “pay it forward.”
She was preceded in death by Gale; her parents; one brother, John; and two sisters, Jean and Judy. She is survived by her children, Randy (Valynn) Christopherson of Littleton, Colorado; Karen (Dayle) Ash of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cindy (David) Manning of Payson, Utah; and Cherri (Phil) Woodland of Murray, Utah; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren.
A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Parke’s Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Parke’s Funeral Home. Interment will take place following services at the Hazelton Cemetery in Hazelton, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests considering a donation to one of the following organizations provided below:
https:/www.dementiasociety.org/donatehttps:/www.bcrf.org/
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Jackie’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
