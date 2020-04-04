Obituary: Jaclyn Jacobsen Grimes

Jaclyn Jacobsen Grimes was born in Driggs, Idaho, in 1941. She grew up in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1958. After high school, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she lived and made her home for 30 years. In 1981, she married Andrew Grimes. In 1987, they moved to Missouri, where they enjoyed a beautiful life together until Andy passed away in 2013. Jaclyn then returned to Glendale, Arizona. She passed away peacefully at her home and went to her heavenly home March 23, 2020.
Jaclyn was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gwen Jacobsen; brothers, Oley Jacobsen, Bruce Jacobsen, and Theron Jacobsen; husband, Andrew Grimes; step-sons, Jerry Grimes, and Kim Grimes; and a daughter-in-law, Gayle Grimes. She is survived by her sister, Treena (Marv) Black; sisters-in-law, Sue Jacobsen, and Rayola Jacobsen; daughter, Wendi (Barry) Lancy; step-sons, Danny (Kathy) Grimes, Randy (Pam) Grimes, Alan (Jackie) Grimes, and Mark Grimes; daughter-in-law, Giselle Grimes; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends who will cherish her memory forever.
Jaclyn was laid to rest in the Jerome Cemetery on April 2, 2020. Arrangements were placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
