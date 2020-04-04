Obituary: Jaclyn Jacobsen Grimes

Jaclyn Jacobsen Grimes was born in Driggs, Idaho, in 1941. She grew up in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1958. After high school, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she lived and made her home for 30 years. In 1981, she married Andrew Grimes. In 1987, they moved to Missouri, where they enjoyed a beautiful life together until Andy passed away in 2013. Jaclyn then returned to Glendale, Arizona. She passed away peacefully at her home and went to her heavenly home March 23, 2020.