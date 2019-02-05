Jackie LaPreal Hinrichs
Jackie LaPreal Hinrichs, 75, passed away February 2, 2019 at her home in Paul, Idaho.
Jackie was born in 1943 in Rupert, Idaho and lived in Paul, Idaho for over 50 years. She was loved by many and dedicated her life to serving and loving others. She was a member of the Paul 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an LPN at Minidoka Memorial Hospital for many years and was also the activities director. She was also a Grandma Queen of the Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo and enjoyed her membership in the Back Country Horseman, BPW and her church.
Jackie is survived by her daughters Teryal (Glen) Ward, and Sheila Pfeifer (David Shaw), granddaughters Kallie (Jose); Avila, Andraya (Eddie) Gonzales. Grandsons Johnathan (Lindsay) Ward and Quinton Ward. Granddaughters Chantel and Lillian Shaw. Her stepchildren, David and Kathy Hinrichs and granddaughter Stacie-Rae. Grandchildren Josh and Angie Bollar, brothers Ricky and Ronnie Uriguen, sisters Laura Sherman and Holly Maier along withTammy and Lalo Avila, as well as many great grandchildren and beloved family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Hinrichs, mother Ora LaPreal and stepfather Joe Uriguen. Her father Jack and stepmother Mary Rupard. Her brothers Dennis Rupard and Bobby Uriguen as well as many beloved family members and special animals she cared for throughout her life.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paul 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 424 West Ellis St. Paul, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to American Breast Cancer Association or to Minidoka Animal control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.