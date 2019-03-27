Jackie Davis
1945—2019
“An Angel in the Shape of our Mom” Jacqueline Theresa Davis passed away peacefully at her home on March, 21st, she was 74 years old.
Jackie had an amazing spirit, full of life and passion, and was game for the adventure. Her passion and definite purpose was a driving force that kept her young at heart and active. She was born and raised in Marcelles, IL. Shortly after High School she moved into an apartment with a friend. One evening while her hair was in curlers her friend’s boyfriend and sailor buddy stopped by. After awkward introductions she realized this “sailor” was the blind date Jackie declined the week before. This young, handsome sailors name was Ken Davis. He became her life partner. They were inseparable; this is the moment this 53+ year love affair started.
Over their life together Jackie was a stay at home super mom, supporter and partner in her husband’s insurance business. Jackie and Ken opened “The Fish Bowl” in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1977. Their exotic fish and pet store quickly became a household name for its wide variety of animals, tropical and salt water fish, such as “Angel” the McCaw, “Nasty Ed” the 7ft alligator, “Gordo” the Stingray and many other’s that helped their store become a landmark and the “Zoo” of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jackie had many hidden talents, such as ceramics, crocheting, home décor or chasing her husband around on their snowmobiles and wave runners. Jackie’s love and passion for her children and grandchildren was tangible. She was always the shoulder to lean on or open arms to embrace. She loved a good laugh, but she was a horrible joke teller. It’s hard not to like Jackie Davis, her resume of life is full of tremendous adventure and living life to the fullest, but her GREATEST success is being able to share it with others. Every joke, every story, every conversation had love in it ... she’s the most amazing teacher, mentor, mother, grandmother, hero you’d ever have the privilege of knowing. This “Mary Kay” mamma till her last breathe is beautiful inside and out. Even in the most trying moments she was a pleasure … her smile, her eyes, her giggle, even her one word quips … precious. She is definitely an angel in the shape of our mom. Go be with your “guardian angel.”
Jackie’s life as we knew it ended tragically in 2010 when she slipped down her home stairs and suffered an incredible frontal lobe brain injury. Her “guardian angel”, her husband, Ken Davis was there to swoop in to save her life. From her injury she was never the same, bed ridden, communication skills and memory limited. Her husband, Ken was her primary care giver for the past nine years until his passing Jan 14th (2 months, 7 days ago). After her accident, her soulmate, Ken Davis Sr. completely altered his life as he knew it to provide the best personal care. When asked about his sacrifice … he just shook his head, eye’s welled up with tears and expressed … “She has no more worries, she’s as happy as she’s ever been ... you see, she doesn’t need me … I need her.” Jackie passed away of a broken heart.
She was married to the love of her life, Ken Davis Sr. for over 53 years. Their love and life together was magical, the stuff you’d find in sappy love novels. Jackie is also survived by her loving children, Wendy & Robert Kolb, Raina & Tim Petersen, Kenny & Rhonda Davis, Jr., as well as 16 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. My goodness, the love she had for her husband and family is beyond words ... that kind of love that could move mountains.
You will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be private. Cremation was under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
*** In lieu of flowers please donate to Lung Cancer Assn.
