April 4, 1926 – August 9, 2018
John P. (Jack) Lythgoe, age 92, born April 4, 1926, passed peacefully August 9, 2018. Born and raised in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, he was an outstanding high school athlete. He enlisted in the Navy during WWII, saw service in the Atlantic theater aboard the USS Ranger, and flew combat missions in the Pacific theater with Aviation Branch Composite Squadron #94 (VC-94) aboard the USS Shamrock Bay. After the war, Jack moved his family to Idaho, and became a professional magician and puppeteer. In the early 1960s, he was host of the The Merry Milkman children’s television show, first broadcast in Idaho Falls over KID TV (now KIDK TV), and later in Boise over KTVB. He then obtained a University Certification in Psychology, and became a professional hypnotist. As Talent Director for National School Assemblies, Jack booked acts for school assembly programs. He moved to the Twin Falls/Jerome area in the early 1970s, and had been a resident ever since. Jack was a founding member of the Magic Valley Magicians club in Twin Falls. Survived by three sons John R. (Kathy) of Fullerton, CA, Jay T. (Milma, nee Escarllo) of “The Dalles”, OR, and Jerry L. of Boise, ID, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and ex-wife, Joanne M. (nee Doney). Predeceasing Jack were his daughter Jan L. (R. Scott Logan) of Mackay, ID, his three sisters Katharine E. Phillips (Charles) of Chester, PA, E. Evelyn Peters (Johnny) of Boothwyn, PA and F. Louise Luzak (Nick) of Ogden, PA, and his brother Harry M. (Jacqueline H., nee de Rocquiny du Fayel) of Rockford, IL).
Cremation was at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, ID. Go to .www.MagicValleyFuneralHome.com for a more detailed obituary, and to leave condolences and remembrances for the family. Contributions in his name may be made to your local American Legion Post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.