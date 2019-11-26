Obituary: Jack Neven Funk

May 12, 1929—November 24, 2019
Jack Neven Funk was born to Lloyd Neven and Opal Alberta (Thomas) Funk on May 12, 1929, in Burley, Idaho, on his dad’s birthday. Jack grew up with one younger brother, Gene (Sherry). He attended school in Burley and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Jean Hill, on January 5, 1948. They were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 15, 2000. They raised four children, Ronnie (Debi), Karen (Jamie Zolber), Bona Rae (Dwight Davis), and Jackie (Don Allen Knopp). They have ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Jack always enjoyed being around horses and became a member of the Cassia County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse at the age of 18. He was a member of the posse for 32 years and was the captain when the posse rode in the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. Jack became a charter member of the Magic Valley Chariot Racing Association in 1958. During that time he competed with his own team of horses. Jack became the president of the Magic Valley Chariot Racing Association and served intermittently in that capacity. He also served as president of the World Champion Cutter Racing Association. He served on the Cassia County Fair Board for 40 years and during that time was in charge of organizing and running the horse racing at the fair and caring for the grounds. He was passionate about the fair and wanted everyone that attended to enjoy it. He took pride in making sure it was always in great condition.
Jack farmed in the Burley area until 1997 and then retired. He was often heard saying if he had known he’d live so long he would have worked longer. He loved hard work and taught his children and grandchildren the same trait. He and Bonnie loved caring for a beautiful garden and could always be found out in the yard working tirelessly.
Jack and Bonnie always had a very sweet relationship. They were best of friends and loved each other dearly. They were often seen holding hands and serving each other. Everyone that knew them could tell they truly cared for one another. They loved to dance and spend time together. They were married 71 years. Grandpa could often be found cheering on his grandkids at dance recitals, football, wrestling, basketball, and baseball games. He loved his family more than anything.
Jack passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Lloyd Funk; daughter-in-law, Diane Funk; and granddaughter, Kristina Funk.
A special thanks to Dr. Boehmer & staff, Dr. Kleet, and Harrison’s Hope Hospice—especially Kathryn, Barbara, Kippy, and Dan.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 3rd Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
