Obituary: Jack Nelson Darrell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 17, 1949 ~ July 11, 2020

Jack Nelson Darrell passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on July 11, 2020, at his home in Buhl, Idaho, at the age of 71.

Jack was born on March 17, 1949 in Portland, Oregon, to Herbert and Mary (Pyle) Darrell.

He grew up in Buhl, Idaho, graduated from Buhl High School in 1967 and attended The College of Southern Idaho, where he earned a degree in home design. Jack served his country during the Vietnam era by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Takhli and U-Tapao Air Bases, Thailand, and in Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Jack served his country honorably for four years. While stationed at Offutt, Jack met and married Lorena (Milobar) Darrell on June 24, 1972. They were happily married for 48 years.