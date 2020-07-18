Obituary: Jack Nelson Darrell

March 17, 1949 ~ July 11, 2020
Jack Nelson Darrell passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on July 11, 2020, at his home in Buhl, Idaho, at the age of 71.
Jack was born on March 17, 1949 in Portland, Oregon, to Herbert and Mary (Pyle) Darrell.
He grew up in Buhl, Idaho, graduated from Buhl High School in 1967 and attended The College of Southern Idaho, where he earned a degree in home design. Jack served his country during the Vietnam era by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Takhli and U-Tapao Air Bases, Thailand, and in Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Jack served his country honorably for four years. While stationed at Offutt, Jack met and married Lorena (Milobar) Darrell on June 24, 1972. They were happily married for 48 years.
For over 30 years, Jack supported his family by designing homes in Southern Idaho and Northern Nevada. Jack was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America in his youth and a respected Scout Master in adulthood. While scouting, he was recognized for his exceptional character and distinguished service within the Snake River Council by earning the Silver Beaver award. He enjoyed the outdoors with his family, 50-mile hikes with the Boy Scouts, and family road trips all over the Western United States. Additionally, Jack enjoyed reading military novels and watching war movies. Jack is characterized as a loving husband, dedicated father, honest, hard-working, loyal, and friend to all.
Jack is remembered with love by his wife, Lorena Darrell; brother, Larry Darrell; children, Cassandra (Griffin) Owens, Cory Darrell, Aaron Darrell, Tabitha (Darrell) Eaton, Sean Darrell, and Kara (Darrell) Secondi; and his grandchildren, Lauren Eaton, Kariana Darrell, Arabella Darrell, Zoey Darrell, and Posie Darrell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Darrell; sister Barbara (Darrell) LaBrie, and his son Ryan Darrell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VFW Post 3604, P.O. Box 312, Buhl, ID, 83316.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jack’s memorial webpage at www.funeralchapel.com.
