Jack N. Jordan
November 2, 1925—October 22, 2019
Jack N. Jordan, 93, born Nov. 2, 1925 passed away Oct. 22, 2019 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho. His daughter, Susan, was by his side.
Jack was born and lived in Idaho his entire life with the exception of his years in the Navy. There he met his future wife, Marinette Wieland from Lancaster, Wisconsin. They married in 1946 at Marinette’s family farm in Lancaster. On June 22 they celebrated their 73rd anniversary.
Jack and Marinette have 3 children, Karen (Tom) Liby, Susan Pinkley and James (Cindy) Jordan, 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren plus numerous 4 legged feline and canine grandfurbabies.
Jack worked for Idaho Power until 1962 when he took over the family grocery store, Jordan’s Market in Filer. In 1976 Jack and Marinette sold the business. Jack went to work for the State as a meat Inspector which later became Federal. He and Marinette were transferred to Oahu Hawaii where he was the Federal Meat Inspector for all of Hawaii. He also worked as a meat inspector in American Somoa and Guam. When he retired they returned to Filer to enjoy their home, yard/garden, children and grandchildren. They were both very active and traveled the world.
Jack had many interests which included hunting, fishing, flying a small plane, animals of all kinds and being outdoors with nature.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Lee Jordan and his daughter Karen Jordan Liby. He was very loved and will be missed.
Per his request his body will be cremated with no memorial services.
