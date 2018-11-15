Obituary: Jack Lee Lekey

May 30, 1941 – November 10, 2018
Jack Lee Lekey passed away on Saturday November 10, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho with his family by his side.
Jack was born on May 30th 1941 in Nodaway County, Missouri. When he was a toddler he moved with his family to Twin Falls. He built his home and farm in Kimberly, Idaho, where he lived and worked for the rest of his life.
Jack graduated in 1959 at Twin Falls High school, where he enjoyed playing basketball, his friends, and had many stories to tell about his High School days.
He had started working for Coca-Cola when he was a teenager alongside his father. He retired from Coca-Cola in 2013. He had taken a break from Coca-Cola and bought a milk truck where he picked up milk from the Dairy’s in Eden and Hazelton, and delivered it to local creamerys. He then worked and managed the first Seven-Eleven in Twin Falls. He returned to Coca-Cola and was known as the ‘COKE-MAN’ throughout the Magic valley, and was there for 50 years and then retired.
Jack married Roselle Drury and they had two daughters, Jill Thompson, and Jan Taylor (Anthony). Jack and Roselle later divorced. Jack then married Glenda Carnes and they had two children, Jamie Gorgen (Kevin) and Ty Lekey (Jackie). He also had two step children Rhonda Etchart (Pete) and Shannon Bales (Michele). His grandchildren are Bruce, Preston, Tymon, Adalyia, Kierra, Kelcie, Kaysie, Jennifer, Erika, Haylee and Lindsie, Marcus, Becca, Vance, Cruiz, Madison, Bayly, and Zoigh. His Great Grandchildren are Bentley, Raelee, Haydyn, Graycyn, little Tymon, Zavian, Ariyanah, Cy’elle, Emmy, Aiden and Braylee Jack had two sisters. Deanie Dugger and children, Brenda Wellhausen, Danny and Doug Dugger, and his sister Darlene (Mike) Boyd and children Rick Kirsch and Sheri Florence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Deanie, his niece Sheri, and his grand-daughter Shaylyn. Jack’s main interests and hobbies included watching western’s, his favorite actor being John Wayne. He enjoyed collecting coke and John Wayne memorabilia. Jack’s other hobbies included cars and his horses, riding from an early age and taking care of them his whole life. He also enjoyed fishing and going on road trips. His main interest in life was his family. He was the best Dad, Grandpa and brother.
Jack’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls. Family and friends are welcome to put on your favorite western wear for the service if you would like. Donations in Jack’s name can be given to St. Jude’s Hospital and may be left with funeral chapel staff. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
