April 1, 1934 ~ December 19, 2019
Jack Lavar Buttars, age 85, passed away at Creekside Care Center in Jerome, Idaho on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born to John Earl and Agnes Emily Buttars in Clarkston, Utah, on April 1, 1934. Lavar grew up in the Wendell, Appleton, and Jerome areas of the Magic Valley. He rode his beloved horse, Flicka, to school for several years. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1952.
Lavar served in the Southern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1954 to 1956. He married Jean LaRee Moon in the Idaho Falls temple on December 20, 1957. He liked to joke that Jean literally fell for him on one of their first dates. They would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary this month. Lavar and Jean had four daughters; Lori Buttars, of Jerome; Elaine (Ken) Robinson, of Rupert; Nancy Buttars, of Orem, Utah; and Sheron Buttars, also of Orem, Utah. Lavar and Jean were blessed with 3 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. These include Reann and Jed Anderson (Ilee, Kyden, Tayson, and Kayslee); Rob and Marika Robinson (Carol, Gloria, and Adelyn); and Nicole and Ethan Evensen (Kate, Holly, Josh, Russ, and Owen). Lavar loved spending time with his family and friends.
Lavar served in the Jerome School District as both an educator and administrator for 33 years. He was excited to have taught several generations of youth. He was actively involved in community and church service. Lavar missed seeing “his kids” when he retired to care for his parents and farm full time. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends, caring for animals, and helping others.
Lavar is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren and great- grandchildren as noted above, and his sisters, Venetta Anderson and Beth Haynes. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, his sisters, Charlene and Dorothy, and his brother, Chad.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the family, friends, and community members who reached out to Lavar and visited him during his lengthy illness. We would also like to thank Dr. James Irwin, Dr. Kena Lackman, and their staff for wonderful care they gave Lavar. Special thanks are also due to the staff at Creekside Care Center for their patience, kindness, and excellent care of Lavar during his stay there. Their willingness to share in Lavar’s sense of humor and love of teasing even near the end of his journey meant a great deal to Lavar and his family.
Though we mourn and shed tears at this time, we also celebrate a life well lived and look forward to being reunited as an eternal family. Should you happen to indulge in a cherry chocolate this holiday, think of Dad with a smile and then do something nice for someone else.A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Jerome Idaho Stake Center located at 26 North Tiger Drive. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 also at the Jerome, Idaho Stake Center. A brief family viewing will be held from 10 to 10:50 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lavar’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
