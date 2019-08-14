May 8, 1934 ~ August 9, 2019
Jack Irvin Kinyon, 85, of Castleford, died Aug. 9, 2019 at his home in Castleford. He was born May 8, 1934 in Twin Falls to William “Bill” and Minnie Kinyon.
Jack graduated from Castleford High School in 1952. He later enlisted in the Army and served his country for two years.
He met Norma Urbach in Yreka, California in 1957 and they were married in 1958. They moved to Burley where he worked for the State Highway Department as a surveyor.
He temporarily moved to Yreka, California but they eventually moved back to Castleford, Idaho where his children were raised, and he farmed.
He later married Patsy Moore in 1983 and they owned and operated J & D Enterprises in Castleford for 35 years.
He is survived by his sister, Jean Single; three sons, John (Julie), Bill (Shauna), and Rich Kinyon; stepson, Bert (Cheri) Moore; stepdaughter, Shellie (Allen) Henderson; 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Kinyon; and parents, Bill and Minnie Kinyon.
A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Castleford Community Center in Castleford.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jack’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
