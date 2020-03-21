Obituary: Jack Harold Nelsen

JEROME—Jack Harold Nelsen, 91, of Jerome died, March 16, 2020 in Jerome. He was born in Medford, Oregon to Fred and Lena Nelsen. He attended the Pleasant Plains School north of Jerome from the 1st grade through 8th and graduated from the Jerome High School in 1949. While in high school he was a member of the band and a member of the boxing team. Upon graduation from high school he attended the University of Idaho in Moscow.

Before the era of tractors farming was done by horses, at the age of 7 Jack drove 2 head of horses to “scratch” beans and by the age of 12 he drove 4 head of horses to cultivate potatoes with a one row cultivator.

In order to buy a saddle Jack shoveled ditch for $1.00 a day. He often rode in the sagebrush country north of Jerome. He had a lot of fun killing rattlesnakes.

In 1953 Jack married Joan Sonnichsen in Jerome and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in September 2019.

In 1954 Jack enlisted in the Army attending his basic training at Fort Ord, California, he was then sent to Germany for the remainder of his enlistment. Following his discharge from the Army he resumed farming north of Jerome with his father and later with his sons, Jack and Jon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}