Jack H. Taylor
November 13, 1938—August 26, 2019
Jack H. Taylor, born Nov. 13, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at his home in Carey, Idaho at the age of 80.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving Jack is his wife, Ann Peck Taylor. Children: Crystal Hope Barone ( John), Jessie Noel Taylor, Jarrett Hunter Taylor. Grandchildren: Rafe Marcel Barone, Grant Thomaso Barone, Dillon Scott Cenarrusa (Kelsey), and Medin Cenarrusa. Great grandchildren: Jameson and Willow. Brother Jerald M. Taylor (Edna), Sister Jeri Taylor, sister-in-law Flory Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Hyrum Taylor, Geraldine Vivian Charles Taylor, A Brother Joe Reese Taylor, and a nephew Todd Taylor.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Carey L.D.S. Church, Carey, Idaho. Visit with the family one hour prior to the services, noon to 1 p.m. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jack’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial Donations may be made to: Carey School Athletic Dept., 20 Panther Lane, Carey, Idaho 83320
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.