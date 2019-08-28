{{featured_button_text}}

Jack H. Taylor

November 13, 1938—August 26, 2019

Jack H. Taylor, born Nov. 13, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at his home in Carey, Idaho at the age of 80.

Surviving Jack is his wife, Ann Peck Taylor. Children: Crystal Hope Barone ( John), Jessie Noel Taylor, Jarrett Hunter Taylor. Grandchildren: Rafe Marcel Barone, Grant Thomaso Barone, Dillon Scott Cenarrusa (Kelsey), and Medin Cenarrusa. Great grandchildren: Jameson and Willow. Brother Jerald M. Taylor (Edna), Sister Jeri Taylor, sister-in-law Flory Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Hyrum Taylor, Geraldine Vivian Charles Taylor, A Brother Joe Reese Taylor, and a nephew Todd Taylor.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Carey L.D.S. Church, Carey, Idaho. Visit with the family one hour prior to the services, noon to 1 p.m. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jack’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial Donations may be made to: Carey School Athletic Dept., 20 Panther Lane, Carey, Idaho 83320

