Obituary: Jack Eugene Nielsen

October 19, 1938—May 16, 2019
Jack Eugene Nielsen of Twin Falls Idaho passed away peacefully at age 80 surrounded by his loving family on May 16, 2019 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.
Jack was born in Burley Idaho to Dellus and Mertle Nielsen on October 19, 1938. Jack’s younger years were spent enjoying the outdoors where he gained an affection for nature, animals, and a love of Idaho all of which remained with him for life. As a young boy he survived a severe case of polio which shaped him into the patient, kind, and hardworking person he was. He was very proud of the engineering work he did which took him all over the country; he finished his career with Idaho Power.
Jack loved his family more than anything else especially his grandchildren and his wife Marie whom he looked forward to their joyful reunion. The day he died he stated that he was dying a very happy man! A graveside service will be held at the Gooding cemetery June 1 at 11 a.m.
