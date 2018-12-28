Try 1 month for 99¢

September 14, 1934—December 21, 2018

Jack Edward Bills, our loving Father, Grand Father, Great Grandfather, Husband, Uncle, Son, Brother and Friend walked into Heaven on Friday, December 21, 2018 in Buhl, Idaho at the age of 84.

Jack was born to Lancelot Bills and Cecelia Mason Bills in Riverton, Utah. He had eight brothers & sisters. He graduated from Jordan High School and Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree specializing in Forestry. He was a United States Marine and he had an extremely successful 35 year career as a United States Forester.

Highlights of his career were supervising the Challis National Forest and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Jack was actively involved in every community that he lived in. He held leadership roles in a wide array of civic minded organizations. His tireless efforts to positively impact and contribute to the lives of others were above and beyond. We are extremely proud of his commitment to youth sports, coaching and church basketball.

He is survived by his Son, Eric (Linda), his former wife, Marjorie Bills Davis, Granddaughters: Jo Marie, Jessica & Jennifer and their mother, Amy Mallory, Great Grandsons: Darrion, Bryson, Patrick & Jayven, his Brother, Ray (Mary Jo), Brother-In-Law Martin Hocking (Vicki) and numerous nieces and nephews. His Son, Lance, Great Grandson Diem Lance and other loved ones greeted him in Heaven.

Funeral services with a Viewing will be held Monday, December 31 starting at Noon. The services will be at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West Riverton, Utah.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a local charity of your choice that positively impacts your community. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

the life of: Obituary: Jack Edward Bills
