Obituary: Jack Dean Scott

Jack proved to be a savvy businessman; the fact that he didn’t go to college didn’t matter one bit. Working with his father and brothers, the company grew—including a refrigeration equipment manufacturing company, Polar Manufacturing—and over time employed hundreds of people. Jack was an innovator. He installed the first modern supermarket heat recovery system in the nation, and with his son, Doug, obtained three patents in refrigeration technology. He ran the business in a fair and honest way; people said that you could “take his handshake to the bank.” It was a family endeavor as well—all his children and many of their spouses worked in the business. He passed on the Scott work ethic, instilled in him by his father, to his children and grandchildren. It was important to Jack that his employees carried with them a sense of responsibility and an awareness of their contribution to the company’s success. Many employees stayed with the company for decades. From the seeds of this family business grew the largest commercial HVACR service company in the country, CoolSys. Jack’s son, Greg, is the longest tenured employee, starting at 8 years old in 1963, and his grandson, Garett, was a fourth generation service technician.