Obituary: Jack Burke

August 4, 1940—May 5, 2019
Jack Burke, Magic Valley resident, passed away peacefully on May 5th, from complications related to cancer.
Born John Pat Burke on August 4, 1940 to John and Lucille Burke in Seattle, Washington. He was the youngest of two children, his older sister survives him and resides on Vancouver Island in Canada.
In 1959, Jack graduated from Edmonds High School, North of Seattle. He met his eventual wife, Cathy, in 1958 and they dated off and on before Cathy moved to California, and Jack volunteered for the Army Draft. In 1960 he was installed and did his basic training at Fort Ord, CA, before being deployed to the Berlin Crisis of 1961 where he was a heavy truck operator hauling live ammunition near the Berlin Wall.
Jack and Cathy reunited after his time in the service and they were married on June 5th, 1964. Shortly after marriage, the two purchased a small farm in Bothell, WA and started their life-long love of horsemanship and rodeo. They had one son, Jay, in September of 1967. They would live there until they moved to Idaho in November of 1974. Jack was always dreaming big, and typically found a way to see the best ones to fruition. His biggest dream was to move to Idaho and live the cowboy life, something he would accomplish in spades over the 45 years he lived there. The family spent many years in Wendell after purchasing a deteriorating old farmhouse and then working tirelessly to turn it into a “home.” During this time, if Jack wasn’t team roping, he was sweating over a home improvement project—he was very proud of the little farm they created there. Years later they built a horse ranch north of Shoshone where they lived for over 15 years before settling at their current property in Filer.
Jack enjoyed a long career in the construction industry, a path he began forging with his first job as a window glazer in the greater Seattle area. In 1980 he began working sales in the Sun Valley area specializing in doors and custom windows, which lead to the final years of his career in Ketchum nurturing his share of ownership at GlassMasters.
The Burkes spent many winters in Wickenburg, AZ, to Jack this was the ultimate in “living life to the fullest.” A person would be hard pressed to find a day in Arizona he wasn’t on a horse chasing his passion of team roping. His wife’s illness, and then his cancer diagnosis, would sadly prohibit them from visiting Arizona for a few years. Jack’s determination was relentless though and he mustered the strength to make one last trip to Arizona in February, staying there for six weeks, all on sheer willpower. We hope Jack’s never-say-die attitude stands as a lasting example to his friends and loved ones that there is no time like the present. Dream big, work hard, and you too can be a cowboy.
Jack was loved by most everyone he crossed paths with and will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and his trusty horse, Mouse. To all of the magnificent people that have watched over and cared for Jack (and Cathy) during the last few years, there are no words to describe how lucky they were to have you, such genuine love was felt by all of us. Friends, family, hospital staff, hospice care, and the team and Bridgeview—Thank you.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Jack and Cathy on June 8 at the Plant Foods Arena off Hwy 30 east of Filer. A fun roping from 2 to 4 p.m., food served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP at j-c.rsvpify.com, and we look forward to sharing our fond memories and stories for these two beautiful people.
