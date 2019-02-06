Jack Baker Watts
November 15, 1928—February 1, 2019
Jack Baker Watts, 90, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb 1, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Kimberly, ID.
Jack was born on Nov 15, 1928 in Houston, TX to James Leslie and Julia “Dooley” Baker Watts. At age 16, he graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, TX in 1945. He began college at Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) in San Marcos, TX on a football scholarship and received his BS degree in 1949. During college, he enjoyed working as a commandant of junior boys at San Marcos Baptist Military Academy. He attended night school to earn his Masters Degree in Education from Trinity University in 1955. While in college, Jack enlisted in the USAF in 1951 and worked as a drill instructor until he was discharged in 1955.
Jack’s love of Idaho began in summer of 1947 when he came and worked at the new TF Recreation District. In 1949 he began his career in education in Texas teaching math and coaching sports. Jack made his final move to Idaho in 1956 when he was hired by the Twin Falls School District as Dean of Boys and Vice Principal for Mrs. Vera C. O’Leary 1956-1959. He was then principal at Morningside Elementary 1959-1963. In 1963, Jack became Robert Stuart Jr High’s first principal. He led the school 25 years until his retirement from the TFSD in 1988 and recognized for his 32 years of service in the TFSD. Jack was a member of the Twin Falls Reformed Church, the Jerome Country Club and delivered Meals on Wheels. During retirement he enjoyed the Idaho outdoors hunting, fishing, tying flies, Dutch oven cooking, golfing, raising greyhounds, attending grandkids’ games, helping take school photos and writing poems. He loved surface arrowhead hunting with dear friends; especially on Brown’s Bench, his favorite place in the world. Jack wants everyone to know ‘I HAD A GREAT LIFE!”
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, James and Julia Watts, his older sister Bobby Luchenbach, brother-in-law Luke Luchenbach, and wife Myra Jean Watts.
Jack is survived by his wife of 18 years Dianne Watts, Twin Falls; Bob (Karolyn) Watts, Kimberly; Mary Lou (David) Taylor, PA; Tom (Jasmine) Watts, Reno, NV; Stepchildren Richelle (Mike) Eckert, Buhl, ID; Jon (Raeghen) Peavey, Carey, ID; Joe (MaryAnna) Peavey, Boise, ID; Cathy (Chris) Bell, Portland, OR; John (April) Allison, Boise, ID; Mike (Karen) Allison, Boise, ID; and Pat (Marty) Allison, Seattle, WA; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and his faithful companion, HoneyBear.
The family would like to thank the staff at Comfort Keepers, Ashley Manor of Kimberly and Encompass Hospice for the love and care they gave to Jack.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Twin Falls Senior Center c/o Dianne Watts. Please visit ww.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
