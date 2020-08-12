Obituary: Jack Albert Strauss

Jackie was born and raised in Heyburn, Idaho to Jack B. and Olive Sabin Strauss. He helped his father and brother build numerous homes in the Heyburn area. Heaven gained another warrior as Jack served in the Navy, Air Force and Army with a combined service record of over 17 years. As a bachelor at the age of 42, Jack married his eternal sweetheart Cheryl Dickson and her 6 children on Nov 25, 1972. He built a home in Rupert where he raised his family while working at the Sugar Factory. Jack had a great love for the outdoors and passed his passion on to his children and grandchildren. He always had a story to tell – but the Skunk Story has always been a staple whenever we had family gatherings. His generosity to others were lessons he instilled in his progeny. So that his grandchildren could always have a way to communicate with their grandparents, he provided an 800# to them since long distance calls were so expensive. He always ensured cupboards were filled and nobody went to bed hungry. Somewhere, there is a freezer with a “Manager Special” sticker lingering around as he always looked for a bargain.