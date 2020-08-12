Obituary: Jack Albert Strauss

March 6, 1932 ~ August 6, 2020
We are saddened by the loss of our father who passed away peacefully at home. A faithful servant, dedicated husband, compassionate father and loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Jackie was born and raised in Heyburn, Idaho to Jack B. and Olive Sabin Strauss. He helped his father and brother build numerous homes in the Heyburn area. Heaven gained another warrior as Jack served in the Navy, Air Force and Army with a combined service record of over 17 years. As a bachelor at the age of 42, Jack married his eternal sweetheart Cheryl Dickson and her 6 children on Nov 25, 1972. He built a home in Rupert where he raised his family while working at the Sugar Factory. Jack had a great love for the outdoors and passed his passion on to his children and grandchildren. He always had a story to tell – but the Skunk Story has always been a staple whenever we had family gatherings. His generosity to others were lessons he instilled in his progeny. So that his grandchildren could always have a way to communicate with their grandparents, he provided an 800# to them since long distance calls were so expensive. He always ensured cupboards were filled and nobody went to bed hungry. Somewhere, there is a freezer with a “Manager Special” sticker lingering around as he always looked for a bargain.
The reunion in heaven has been sweet as Jack’s eternal sweetheart guided him home. He was reunited with his parents, brother George, 2 sons Daryl & Blaine, a daughter Leilani and a grandson, Caleb. He will continue to be a guardian angel to his children Jyle Pettersson & Teresa Kaiser of Shelley, ID, Joel Jensen of Grand Junction, CO & Neycole (Herbert) Davis of San Tan Valley, AZ. Brother Neil (Marva) Strauss of Oakley, ID and Elana (Larry) Moore of Clearfield, UT. 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
His wisdom, kindness, selflessness, and courage will shine as cornerstones in our lives forever and serve as a reminder of how great we can be spiritually as pillars of our family and as citizens of this great nation.
Private family services will be held as we remember Jack’s life.
