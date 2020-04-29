Obituary: J. Richard Barr

October 17, 1926—March 31, 2020
At the dawn of a new day, March 31, 2020, Dick joined his wife, Anna, in heaven.
Dick was born on October 17, 1926 to Jim and Thelma Barr in Kimberly, Idaho. Dick graduated from high school in Hailey, Idaho. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served as a Reconnaissance Agent in Korea. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from the University of Idaho. Dick met his wife, Anna, in high school and they married in November 1952. They moved to Buhl, Idaho in 1953, where Dick began his 36 year career with The Green Giant Company. While there, they started their family of four children—-two daughters, Kris and Karen, followed by two sons, Jim and Tom. Dick was transferred with The Green Giant Company in 1960 to Glencoe, Minnesota and then in 1965 to Le Sueur, Minnesota. As the company continued to expand Dick continued to travel with them to Chaska, Minnesota and finishing his career with the company at their Minneapolis headquarters.
Dick was an avid gardener, enjoyed golf, fishing, spending time with his children, and traveling with his wife. Dick and Anna moved back to Idaho in 1989 and for the next 26 years enjoyed the milder winters, golfing with friends and he continued to take pride in his gardening skills. Dick loved a game of Gin Rummy up until the end. He always had a smile and wave for everyone. Dick and Anna moved back to Minnesota in October 2017 to be closer to their children. Dick was residing at Cherrywood Pointe (a memory care facility) in Plymouth, Minnesota at the time of his passing.
Dick was proceeded in death by his wife Anna, his parents and sister. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and new great-grandson. Kris (husband Lynn and daughter Kaitlyn); Karen (husband Kelly); Jim (wife Brenda, their children Brittny (husband Robby and son Carter); and Brandon); Tom (wife April and daughters Madison, Victoria and Jessica).
Dick is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Dick will be laid to rest in Hailey, Idaho with private service at a later date.
