Obituary: J. Richard Barr

Dick was born on October 17, 1926 to Jim and Thelma Barr in Kimberly, Idaho. Dick graduated from high school in Hailey, Idaho. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served as a Reconnaissance Agent in Korea. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from the University of Idaho. Dick met his wife, Anna, in high school and they married in November 1952. They moved to Buhl, Idaho in 1953, where Dick began his 36 year career with The Green Giant Company. While there, they started their family of four children—-two daughters, Kris and Karen, followed by two sons, Jim and Tom. Dick was transferred with The Green Giant Company in 1960 to Glencoe, Minnesota and then in 1965 to Le Sueur, Minnesota. As the company continued to expand Dick continued to travel with them to Chaska, Minnesota and finishing his career with the company at their Minneapolis headquarters.