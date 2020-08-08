Obituary: Ivan W. Allred

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ivan W. Allred

1932-2020

Ivan W. Allred, 87, of Twin Falls passed away Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at his home.

He was born in American Fork, Utah to Richard Allred and Laura Walker Allred. He grew up in Utah. After graduating from high school, he went to Dixie College and was the star of the basketball team and had the opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden. He went on to get his degree in Physical Therapy in Dallas, Texas.

He married the love of his life, DaunaV Pack, in 1963 in the Manti Temple. He practiced physical therapy in Twin Falls and Ely, Nevada, returning to Twin Falls after retirement. He then worked for the Idaho Fish and Game, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Ivan was a horseman and loved to hunt and fish. He had a passion for the outdoors. He backpacked extensively in the Sawtooth Mountains and floated the Middle and Main Forks of the Salmon River many times. Ivan was a well-known guide in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Nevada. Shooting sporting clays was one of his favorite pastimes and he made many good friends over the years.