Obituary: Isamar Hernandez-Hunter

April 7, 1993—June 28, 2020
Isamar Hernandez-Hunter, 27, of Rupert, Idaho, found peace in Heaven on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Our bright star was born on April 7, 1993 in McAllen, Texas, the first born child of Esteban (Steve) Hernandez and Felicita Hernandez (Reyes)—married January 1992. The family was soon blessed with Isamar’s brother and best friend, Esteban Hernandez Jr. (Steve Jr.) on September 12, 1995. Together the Hernandez family shared many wonderful years and overcame whatever obstacles came their way. They are a true symbol of love, strength, and resilience.
Isamar’s family later moved to Rupert, Idaho. Isamar graduated from Mt. Harrison High School in 2011. On March 29, 2012 her whole world changed when she became a mother to a beautiful baby girl, Imanee Starr. She married the love of her life, Gregory Allen Hunter Jr. (AJ) on June 8, 2013. Together in love the family grew as they welcomed two more blessings into their lives; Aliese Jayde—born November 18, 2013 and Kassandra Faith—born February 28, 2015.
There was nothing in the world that brought more joy to Isamar’s life than being a mother to her three beautiful daughters and a wife to her loving husband. She loved the outdoors—camping, fishing, and watching her children play. She was an amazing cook, a makeup enthusiast, and had the best sense of humor.
Isamar was a lover of life, a beautiful spirit with the most gentle heart. Her kindness radiated through her smile. All who knew her loved her and she loved them with every ounce of her being. Isamar was loved very much by her family and we were all proud of the woman she became. She was the kindest and most beautiful person in this world.
Isamar has been reunited with her Heavenly Father, welcomed with open arms by her paternal grandparents Servando and Matilde Hernandez, her maternal grandparents Alberto and Carmen Reyes, and her Uncle Reynaldo Sanchez. She will be greatly missed here on Earth but her spirit lives on in each of her children, her husband, her parents, and all those whose lives she’s touched.
Services will be held at St. Nicholas Church in Rupert Idaho. A Rosary will take place on Thursday July 2, at 7 p.m. and a Mass will be held on Friday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”
