Obituary: Isamar Hernandez-Hunter

April 7, 1993—June 28, 2020

Isamar Hernandez-Hunter, 27, of Rupert, Idaho, found peace in Heaven on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Our bright star was born on April 7, 1993 in McAllen, Texas, the first born child of Esteban (Steve) Hernandez and Felicita Hernandez (Reyes)—married January 1992. The family was soon blessed with Isamar’s brother and best friend, Esteban Hernandez Jr. (Steve Jr.) on September 12, 1995. Together the Hernandez family shared many wonderful years and overcame whatever obstacles came their way. They are a true symbol of love, strength, and resilience.

Isamar’s family later moved to Rupert, Idaho. Isamar graduated from Mt. Harrison High School in 2011. On March 29, 2012 her whole world changed when she became a mother to a beautiful baby girl, Imanee Starr. She married the love of her life, Gregory Allen Hunter Jr. (AJ) on June 8, 2013. Together in love the family grew as they welcomed two more blessings into their lives; Aliese Jayde—born November 18, 2013 and Kassandra Faith—born February 28, 2015.

There was nothing in the world that brought more joy to Isamar’s life than being a mother to her three beautiful daughters and a wife to her loving husband. She loved the outdoors—camping, fishing, and watching her children play. She was an amazing cook, a makeup enthusiast, and had the best sense of humor.