Obituary: Isabelle B. Wilson

Beulah Isabelle “Izzy” Wilson 98 died February 25, 2019.
Izzy was born July 9, 1920 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Earl and Beulah Bartlett.
Izzy was the eldest girl amongst her 11 siblings. Izzy moved with her family to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1936. Izzy married Fred Wilson on February 19, 1941. Izzy and Fred had two children, Paulette and Doug. Izzy and Fred raised their family in the Magic Valley. After their children were grown Izzy and Fred lived in Corona, CA. Izzy returned to Idaho in 2001 to be near family. Izzy loved to fish, can produce, and quilt. Izzy spent many enjoyable hours quilting with friends at the Twin Falls Senior Center.
Izzy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 10 siblings and daughter.
Izzy is survived by her son, seven grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home. Private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.
