November 9, 1929—December 5, 2018
Irwin (Ike) Christiansen, 89, passed away December 5, 2018 in Burley, ID. He was born November 9, 1929 in Alden, Iowa. He married Roberta Harper August 28, 1954 in Malta, ID. He’s been a resident of Rupert the past 63 years.
He is survived by his wife Roberta, three children; Karla Robinson and her husband Randy, Ramon Christiansen and his wife JoEllyn, and Bruce Christiansen. Ike has 11 grandchildren; Karla’s children Nicholas, Derik, Ryan, and Paxton Robinson; Ramon’s children Camille, Nathan, Jason, Brian, and Casey Christiansen; and Bruce’s children Lauren and Abbey Christiansen. Ike also has twelve great grandchildren.
Preceding Dad are his parents Henry and Eda Mae, his sister Beverly Keninger, and his brother Dean.
Ike worked at Project Mutual for 58 years beginning in 1955. He joined the Rupert Fire Department in 1966 and served the next 32 years, including years as Captain. Dad was also a member of the Rupert Kiwanis for over 35 years, beginning in 1977. He served as President in 1985 and was honored with the Hixon Fellowship Award in 2011 and the Zeller Fellowship Award with Roberta in 2018.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rupert West Stake Center (100 W. 26 S. in Rupert). A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dad’s name benefiting the Rupert Fire Department or the Minico Baseball Program are greatly appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
