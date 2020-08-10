Obituary: Irvin Walter Ehlers

Irvin Walter Ehlers (1921-2020), passed away August 4, 2020 in Twin Falls. He was born on October 20, 1921 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was one of five children with two sisters and two brothers. The dairy farm he lived on and cared for was established by his father who moved with his brothers from Missouri. He married Dorothy Ude on December 10, 1941 and while in their later years they traveled throughout the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, their home base and roots were always Idaho.

Their dairy farm was south of Twin Falls and the home Irvin grew up in and raised his family in is still a landmark to family and friends. As a dairy farmer, Irvin raised and milked 100+ Holstein Herefords for over 50 years. His herd was the highest quality and he and Dorothy received the Idaho Dairyman Award in ???. Irvin applied his innovative talents to the modernizing of his dairy barn and efficient, effective irrigating techniques.

Irvin’s faith in God guided his life and he marveled at the blessings God bestowed on him and his family. As a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church he held numerous positions of leadership — including being an Elder and President of the congregation and several district and Lutheran Layman’s League positions. He was an effective speaker and perhaps his fondest memory was speaking at the Hundredth Anniversary Celebration in 2009. Above all, he always supported with time, energy, talent and treasure the mission of God as it was carried out through Immanuel. Irvin also contributed to the well being of his local community as a member of the Twin Falls Monarch Lion’s Club, as a volunteer at the Visitor Center, with Meals on Wheels and as a contributor to the College of Southern Idaho, The Wellness Clinic and other local organizations. Finally, he always remembered with a smile that he was the Idaho State Champion Horseshoe thrower in high school!