Irma Larue Wheeler, 98, of Twin Falls Idaho passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Ehraim and Inez Barnes and was one of 10 children.

She married Clifford C. Bolyard and they had three children Fern, Jo Ann and Dennis. Clifford died in 1955, and Irma later married James E. Wheeler in 1957.

Irma loved to sew and do crafts, making many beautiful things through the years. She loved camping, fly fishing, and horseback riding. She and Jim enjoyed going to Arizona each winter until his death in 1999.

Iram is survived by her son Dennis (Shelley) Bolyard, and daughter Jo Ann Eoff, son-in-law Ben Ledbetter, step children Margaret Wheeler, Patty Wilson, and Nancy Phelps. Irma is also survived by nine grandchildren and many great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren and extended family members.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents, all her brothers and sisters, husband’s Clifford and James, daughter Fern Ledbetter, grandson David Ledbetter, sons-in-law Robert Perry, Don Eggleston and Ken Eoff, and step-son Don Wheeler.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at White Mortuary in Twin Falls, Idaho followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho under the direction of White Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Irma’s memory to St. Luke’s Hospice, 190 E. Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83712 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at whitemortuary.com

