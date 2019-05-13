July 9, 1933—May 11, 2019
Irma Jean Mingo passed away peacefully in her home from pancreatic cancer on Saturday, May Eleventh, she was surrounded by her family. Irma Jean was 85 years old and is survived by her three sons; Mike Mingo and Donna of Garden Valley, Idaho, Mark Mingo of Twin Falls and Mitch and Robin Mingo, also of Twin Falls. Three grandchildren; Devon Suckow of Idaho Falls, Cory and Brittney Mingo of Oceanside California and, Joey Trevino, Lexi Eschenburg of Twin Falls. Three great grandchildren Crystal Mingo, Taryn Suckow and Ellasyn Ray Mingo. She is headed home to her father in heaven and loving arms of her husband Bob Mingo and brother Herb Cowham. Irma Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. We will all miss her guidance and kind words “Oh Honey”. Which could be either taken as a blessing or a scolding, depending on the look on her face!
Irma Jean was born July 9th 1933 to Lawrence (Bus) and Mildred Cowham in Twin Falls Idaho and she was the youngest of two children. Irma Jean graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1952 where she met Bob Mingo who turned out to be love of her life. Several summers Irma Jean and cousin Judy worked at the Twin Falls Cowboy concession stand while Bob played Baseball for the Twin Falls Cowboys, and their love for each other grew. Soon thereafter they were married for 59 years before his death.
As a young woman she enjoyed many outdoor activities with her family and friends. She loved water and snow skiing, camping and boating. Later in life she took up golf and became active in the woman’s golf association. Irma Jean and Bob traveled with their Telephone Pioneer group for almost twenty-three years and will always be welcome on spud row with their fellow Idaho travelers. Later in life she loved playing cards “hand in foot” with friends, she was active in Magic Traders and was a member of Twin Falls New Neighbors club. Irma Jean had a passion for cooking our favorite meals and her baking was always enjoyed by all. Everyone was always greeted with open arms, along with brownies, cookies, pies and cakes when visiting in her home. Carrot cake being one of the top requests! Her unconditional love for all of us and wonderful food are just two special gifts that will always be missed by those who had the privilege to share them.
Irma Jean was a devoted lifelong member of the St Edwards Catholic church. She created many treasured life moments in the church. Irma Jean and Bob were married there in 1952 days before he left for the navy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Irma Jean’s name to Visions Hospice or St. Edwards Soup Kitchen. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2018 at St Edwards Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life will held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from, 5-7 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home.
