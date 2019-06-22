Irene (Breckel) Haisten Meier Sanders, 95 of Twin Falls, Idaho, formally of Linton and Fargo North Dakota, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID at Bridgeview Estates.
Irene was born in Linton, North Dakota and attended school in Temvik, ND. She worked hard all her life and felt that helped her live a long life. She also enjoyed helping others, golf when she was younger, reading, playing bingo and visiting with family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fargo, ND.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Annetta Breckel; two brothers, Albert and Sonny; two sisters, Eleanor and Phyllis and her husbands, Robert Haisten Sr., Ben Meier and Phillip Sanders.
She is survived by her son, Robert Haisten Jr., of Greeneville, TN, a daughter, Sheila (Meier) Erling of Twin Falls, ID, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Graveside services are planned at the Temvik Cemetery, Temvik, ND later in the summer. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls, ID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.