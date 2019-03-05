Irene B. Salinas
BURLEY– Irene B. Salinas, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, a loving mother, sister and grandmother passed away peacefully in her home on March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Irene was born in Sabinal, Texas, to Pete Botello and Antonia Munoz. Irene completed her education at Sabinal High School in Sabinal, Texas. She married the love her life Gilbert Y. Salinas on July 23, 1951, in Sabinal, Texas. They were married for 64 wonderful years and had 11 children.
She was employed at J.R. Simplot for 13 years, then retired, where she became a full-time homemaker and grandmother. She loved the outdoors, spending time with family and cooking. Irene loved watching her novelas and was a hard-core Dallas Cowboys fan, where she had broken two TV sets because they had lost.
Irene was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. She always looked forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Irene is survived by her 11 loving children, Rosario Vazquez of Texas, Gilberto Salinas Jr. of Rupert, Mary Naranjo of Heyburn, Bertha Salinas of Burley, Alma Ramirez of Texas, Rudy Salinas of Texas, Toni Gonzalez of Texas, Rick Salinas of Arizona, Sandra Fuentes of Idaho, Ellie Salinas of Burley, Tony Chapa of Idaho; 30 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Gilbert; her sisters and brothers.
The memorial funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
