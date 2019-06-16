January 7, 1929-June 15, 2019
Ira Christy Reese, 90, of Castleford, passed away June 15th with his family by his side.
Chris was born in Castleford to Harry and Mary Viola Reese. He joined the Air Force in 1948 and spent time in Japan and in Korea during the Korean War. He left the Air Force in 1952 to return to Castleford to help his dad with the farm. He became a man of many interests and hobbies. A few were fishing, hunting, flying, building, welding, plumbing, electrical work, growing tomatoes and his famous watermelons. He was always ready to help anyone do just about anything. Later in life he really enjoyed his Castleford coffee buddies.
He is preceded in death by parents Harry and Mary Viola, his brother DuWayne, and his ex-wife Ethel.
Left to honor his memory are his sisters, Pauline Parker of Castleford, Phyllis (Ray) Beaumont of Twin Falls, and brother, Roland Reese of Filer. His children, Nancy (Don) McNeeley of Virginia Beach, VA, Denny Reese of Castleford and Christie (Mark) Reese Howard of Athol, ID. Six grandchildren, Andrew (Sabee) McNeeley and David McNeeley of Loleta, CA, Derrick (Morayma Tapia ) Reese of Castleford, Stacy (Josh) Lynard of Filer, Kody (Bob) Sneed of Buhl and Alison (Mike) Vanderpool of Athol, ID, and 18 great-grandchildren, one faithful dog Smokey and many friends.
Dad’s parting words were Good-bye and Good Luck!
Dad requested no funeral or viewing. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Wounded Warriors, Angel Flight, or a charity of your choice.
