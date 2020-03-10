Obituary: Ione Anderson Wright

July 4, 1931—March 6, 2020
Ione Anderson Wright, 88, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Apple Village Assisted Living in Layton, Utah. She was born on July 4, 1931 in Tremonton, Utah to Wallace and Edna Anderson.
Ione was raised in Bothwell, Utah where she attended and graduated from Box Elder High School. She married Don Lee Nelson in 1961 and they had 3 children. They owned and operated a successful ranch in Lynn, UT. Later, Ione also became a supervisor for Del Monte Foods and owned and operated a large farm in Rupert, Idaho.
In 2006, Ione married Thomas Wright in Burley, ID. Ione and Tom enjoyed each other’s company immensely and spent most of their time gardening and working on their beautiful yard.
You have free articles remaining.
Ione is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many hobbies including, fishing, shooting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, baking and gardening. Ione’s greatest joy in life was her family. She will be remembered for her fierce independence, her unselfish giving and her love for the simple pleasures of life.
She is survived by her son, Roddy Don Nelson; her grandchildren, Melissa, Charitie, Riley, Christopher, Josh, Cheyenne and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Randal D. Nelson; one daughter, Carol Lee Nelson and one grandson, Brett Zimmerman.
Funeral services for Ione will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at the Valley View Cemetery in Bothwell, UT.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Apple Village Assisted Living, Inspiration Hospice, and Bristol Hospice for their exceptional care of Ione.
Services entrusted to Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.