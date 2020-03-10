Obituary: Ione Anderson Wright

July 4, 1931—March 6, 2020

Ione Anderson Wright, 88, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Apple Village Assisted Living in Layton, Utah. She was born on July 4, 1931 in Tremonton, Utah to Wallace and Edna Anderson.

Ione was raised in Bothwell, Utah where she attended and graduated from Box Elder High School. She married Don Lee Nelson in 1961 and they had 3 children. They owned and operated a successful ranch in Lynn, UT. Later, Ione also became a supervisor for Del Monte Foods and owned and operated a large farm in Rupert, Idaho.

In 2006, Ione married Thomas Wright in Burley, ID. Ione and Tom enjoyed each other’s company immensely and spent most of their time gardening and working on their beautiful yard.

Ione is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many hobbies including, fishing, shooting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, baking and gardening. Ione’s greatest joy in life was her family. She will be remembered for her fierce independence, her unselfish giving and her love for the simple pleasures of life.