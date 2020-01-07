September 27, 1926 ~ December 31, 2019
Iola Richardson-Lee, 93, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at a Lake Havasu care facility.
Iola was born to John Edmund Barker and Teggie Harriet Ottley in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Sept. 27, 1926. She had three older sisters and one older brother who preceded her in death. Iola attended Jerome High School and graduated in May of 1944. After graduation Iola traveled to South Mills, North Carolina where she was married to Arthur Richardson on December 1, 1944. Arthur and Iola moved to Richfield, Idaho where they farmed and started their family. In 1960, they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and then to Portland, Oregon in 1969. There, Iola started working and later retired from Techtronic’s. After retirement, Arthur and Iola bought their first motor home in which they loved to travel and spend time with family.
On March 23, 1991 Arthur Richardson passed away and preceded her in death.
Eleven years later Iola married Eugene Gerry Lee in Portland, Oregon on June 13, 2002. Eugene and Iola continued to travel and lived in Quartzsite, Arizona. She enjoyed spending her time with family, friends, dancing, clowning and had a true love and talent for rock jewelry.
Iola is survived by her husband, Eugene Lee; son, Alva Richardson (Sherry Card Richardson); daughter, Tamara Morgan (Albert Morgan); and son, Artie Richardson( Jennifer Kent). She had 14 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She left behind a legacy of family, love and will be truly missed.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Arthur Richardson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church, 455 Riggles Ave., Quartzsite, Arizona 85346.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Iola’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
