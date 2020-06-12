Obituary: Inge Lotz Peterson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 10, 1951—June 4, 2020

On June 4, 2020, Inge Lotz Peterson, 68, peacefully passed away from complications of a stroke. Inge was born August 10, 1951 in Celle, Germany, to Franz and Selma Lotz.

When Inge was 10 months old, the family immigrated to Napa, CA where she was raised with her brothers Werner, Henry, Allen, and Jim. On February 23, 1969, Inge married Nick Peterson, and in 1973 they moved to Twin Falls. They have two children, Dawn Peterson Harry and David Peterson. Inge was employed as a secretary to three Twin Falls churches-Our Savior Lutheran, Valley Christian, and the Twin Falls United Methodists Church. Inge later worked for the Idaho State Public Health Dept. in Twin Falls, where she retired after 25 years of service.

She was known for her good cooking and entertaining family and friends. Inge had a rich life with her family and is survived by her husband Nick, daughter Dawn Harry of Napa, CA, son David (Shauna) Peterson of Kearns, UT, grandchildren Thomas Harry, James and Randy Peterson, Brittany Holland, and Jay Dilley, as well as three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dad, brothers, and their families.

There will be a private family memorial at a later date. To honor Inge, memorials May be sent to the Herrett Center at the College of Southern Idaho.

