April 29, 1919—January 11, 2019
Ima Mae McCandless Bluteau passed away peacefully on January 7, 2019 at almost 100 years of age. She was born again as a Christian as a young girl and loved Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She is now in His glory.
She was born to James Ira Hart and Rachel Ollie Bynum Hart on April 29, 1919 in Pioneer, Missouri (Barry County). She was the eighth of 10 children. She was the last remaining of those 10 children.
She married Wayne McCandless in April of 1935 in Missouri and moved to Idaho in November that same year. They had four children: three boys and one girl. The first, Wayne Jr. was stillborn.
She was very active right to the end of her life. She and Wayne farmed in Castleford, Buhl and Filer. She helped out on the farm milking cows, driving tractor or anything that needed to be done besides being an excellent homemaker.
She belonged to the local grange and Pomona and State Grange. She was a member of the Maroa Women’s Club and Magic Valley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (Pink Ladies) for over 20 years. She was also an active member of the Filer First Baptist Church for over 65 years. She served as a deaconess of the church for many years.
She loved to bowl and was excellent. She bowled on many mixed leagues and women’s leagues. She also loved to play Pinochle and did so right up to the end.
After being married for 60 years, Wayne died in January, 1995. In July, 1997, she married Hubert Bluteau. She and Hubert loved to travel and visited most of the states including Alaska, Hawaii and Canada. They also spent time in China helping to bring home one of their grandchildren, which was the highlight of her travels.
Hubert passed away in August 2018. They were married for 22 wonderful years. She often mentioned how blessed she had been to have been loved by two great men. Remaining are her children; Jay (Jan) McCandless of Salt Lake City UT, Kathy (Dick) Storro of Spokane WA, daughter-in-law Andrea McCandless of Filer, ID, and stepdaughter Carol Gleason of Caldwell ID. Eighteen grandchildren: Betsy McCandless Chapman, Chris McCandless, Andrew McCandless, Troy Lowe, J.R. McCandless, Susan McCandless Downey, Steve McCandless, Misty Storro, Melissa Storro Jacobs, Traver Storro, Amy Storro Smith, K.C. Storro, Hannah Storro, Hartlee Storro, Haylee Storro, Haidon Storro, Hadlee Storro and Hope Storro; step-grandson, Aaron Gleason and step-granddaughter Angela Mace. Sister-in-law Joyce Hart.
She had 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Wayne McCandless and second husband, Hubert Bluteau. Children, Wayne Jr. and John McCandless of Filer. Great-granddaughter, Katy Storro. Parents Ira and Ollie Hart and all her nine brothers and sisters, Leah Hart Haley, Donald Hart, Harold Hart, Verl Hart, Kenneth Hart, Merle Hart, Helen Hart Hefley, Evelyn Hart Webb, and Lewis (Jack) Hart.
Ima Mae loved to cook and bake. She won many blue ribbons at the fair. She was known for her pies especially Coconut Cream Pie, which was the family favorite. Her pies always brought in the most money at family reunion auctions. She always had a pot of coffee, something great to eat and made everyone feel welcome in her home.
She was the heart of our home and her family and friends were the center of her world. She mothered and grandmothered not only her own, but other family members, friends and friends of friends. Remembering what home is, and should be, will always mean remembering her.
A private graveside service is being held Saturday, January 12, 2019. All family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on March 23, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Filer First Baptist Church. Memorial gifts can be made to the Filer First Baptist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.