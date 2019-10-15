{{featured_button_text}}

September 18, 1943—October 12, 2019

Ilene Murphy, 76, of Hansen Idaho peacefully passed away at serenity care center on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Ilene was born Sept. 18, 1943 in Gooding Idaho to Al and Ina and Nebeker. She was raised in Murtaugh where she graduated from high school. She was married April 1963 to Richard Murphy they farmed in Hazelton. they had one son, Jim Murphy. Ilene was later divorced, she met Cotton Hammond, he became a special companion. They were together in Hazelton, Kimberly and Challis Idaho.

She is survived by Jim (Jackie) and grandchildren Derek (Janette), Jasmine (Cade) Terry, Rellis & Tyler. One great granddaughter Macee, Jan Luckock (Jim) and family, Debbie Ellsworth (George) and family. Her siblings Larae (Gordon) Curtis, Gary (Linda) Nebeker, a twin sister Irene (Kerry) Dye, Carol Collins, Marva (Butch) Carter, sister-in-law Kay Jean Nebeker. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill and companion Cotton Hammond and brother-in-law Rob Collins.

The family wants to give special thanks to Genesis, serenity care center staff and hospice.

A visitation for family and friends will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Murtaugh LDS Chapel with viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

