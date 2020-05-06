Obituary: Ila Rae Galliher

May 9, 1954 ~ May 1, 2020
Ila Rae Galliher, 65, of Twin Falls passed away May 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 9, 1954 in Salinas, California to Archie Thompson and Ruby Bradshaw Thompson.
Ila married Sherman “Dusty” Galliher on October 22, 1976 in Jerome, Idaho. After a working career in manufacturing, Ila became a dedicated homemaker, devoting her time, love, and attention to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed floral crafts and gardening, especially flower gardening.
Ila was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Virgil and Manford; and sisters, Freda Armer, Marie Hansen, and Reba Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, Sherman “Dusty” Galliher; children: son, Shontee Galliher; and daughters, Kala Rhodes, Charvella Rannow and Shantara Carlock; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Rita Keffer; and brother, Raymond Thompson.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ila’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.