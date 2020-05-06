Obituary: Ila Rae Galliher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 9, 1954 ~ May 1, 2020

Ila Rae Galliher, 65, of Twin Falls passed away May 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 9, 1954 in Salinas, California to Archie Thompson and Ruby Bradshaw Thompson.

Ila married Sherman “Dusty” Galliher on October 22, 1976 in Jerome, Idaho. After a working career in manufacturing, Ila became a dedicated homemaker, devoting her time, love, and attention to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed floral crafts and gardening, especially flower gardening.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Virgil and Manford; and sisters, Freda Armer, Marie Hansen, and Reba Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Sherman “Dusty” Galliher; children: son, Shontee Galliher; and daughters, Kala Rhodes, Charvella Rannow and Shantara Carlock; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Rita Keffer; and brother, Raymond Thompson.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ila’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

