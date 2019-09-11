August 13, 1949—August 22, 2019
Ike McLaughlin, 70, a resident of Silver Springs, Nevada passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home.
Ike was born on August 13, 1949 in Wendell, Idaho, the son of George and Betty McLaughlin.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
