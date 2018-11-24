October 9, 1998 - November 20, 2018
BURLEY – Hunter James Brown, a 20-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, in Burley, Idaho.
Hunter was born October 9, 1998, to overjoyed parents, Steven James and Melissa SueAnn Owens Brown. He joined an older sister, Tristen Glenette and brother, Dylan Arthur, making their family complete. Hunter graduated salutatorian from Cassia High School in Burley, and was enlisted in the United States National Guard, Rank E-4 Specialist.
He was born with a love for adrenaline and could usually be found riding dirt bikes, mountain bikes, snow boarding or BMX riding. He loved hunting and fishing with his family. Hunter enjoyed making people laugh, and was the life of every party. He worked as hard as he played and would do anything for anyone. Hunter had a huge heart and loved unconditionally. He had a passion for pickups, old or new, but his greatest passion was his love and joy for his daughter, Phoenix Alaina.
Hunter is survived by his daughter, Phoenix Alaina; parents, Steven and Melissa; sister, Tristen Glenette (Christian); and brother, Dylan Arthur (Amanda). He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Brown; and is survived by his paternal grandfather, Jim and Angie Brown; and his maternal grandparents, Jim and Tammy Owens. The Owens family prays that Hunter will soon be joined by his beloved grandfather, Jim Owens, who is losing his courageous battle with cancer. Hunter is also survived by his uncles, aunts, cousins, and countless friends who will miss his magnetic personality, infectious smile, and laugh.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., in Albion; the family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Officiating will be Bishop Darby Hawkes. Burial will follow at the Mormon Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hunter Memorial Fund established at D. L. Evans Bank.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
