January 15, 1926—January 27, 2019
Hugo Edwin Walter Meyer went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—Sunday, January 27, 2019. Hugo was born January 15, 1926 in the Clover, Buhl area. He attended Clover Trinity Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from Filer High School in 1944. He served in the U.S Army in WWII (1944-46) in Okinawa, Japan. He farmed south of Filer from 1949 to retirement in 1988.
He married Joanne Lierman, (one love for 67 yrs.) in 1951 and they were blessed with 2 sons – Glenn & Larry and 2 daughters – Rogene & Shirley.
Hugo was a member of numerous farm related organizations. He was an active member of TF County Farm Bureau and awarded “Farmer of the Year” in 1988. He was involved in the Commodity Marketing Association, the South Central Bacterial Blight Association, Contract Bean Association and helped organize the Magic Valley Vegetable Association.
Hugo was an active member of the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church for 93 years and served in many offices. Lutheran Camp Perkins gave him joy in serving for 35 years – from its inception. He was involved in the Gideons, a Twin Falls County Jail Chaplain for 15 years, and a Chaplain at Boise State Prison- thanks to Warren Barry and his airplane. Serving God through Gideons, jail chaplain for 15 years, Christian Men’s Bible Fellowship, Camp Perkins and his church were some of the greatest JOY’s in his life.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul, and sister, Irene Adolf.
Hugo leaves behind his wife, Joanne, his children: Glenn (Linda), Larry (Cindi), Rogene Meyer and Shirley (Steve) Hadley, nine grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters, Helen Meyer, Alma (Sam) Haverfield and Hilda Meyer.
Memorial contributions may be made in Hugo’s name to Twin Falls Gideons or the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church or School. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you: I will up hold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.