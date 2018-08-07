Obituary: Hubert F. Bluteau

October 17, 1926 – August 4, 2018
Hubert F. Bluteau, 91, of Filer, Idaho passed away Saturday evening, August 4, 2018 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls.
Hubert was born in Malone, New York to Joseph and Alameda (Primreau) Bluteau. He was born 7 out of 9 children with 3 brothers and 5 sisters. He moved to Springfield Massachusetts at the age of 12, and at 16 began working for Smith and Wesson’s Springfield Massachusetts armory. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the US Navy, as a Gunners Mate assigned to Motor Torpedo Boat Squadron 38, USS LST 815, and USS PCC 1244. After his military service he worked at the Indian Motorcycle Company in Springfield Mass. He moved to San Diego California and met his first wife Agnes Fortini. They married in 1948 and had 2 children, daughter Carol and son Lawrence. While in California he worked for Consolidated Vultee Aircraft Corp., Bowie Pies, and San Diego Pipe and Supply Co., which he retired in 1987 after 28 years.
He was by his first wife’s side as she battled cancer, and lost her in 1987. He moved to Twin Falls, Idaho to be with his daughter and grandchildren in 1989. He enjoyed bowling, and thanks to bowling met his 2nd wife Ima Mae McCandless. They were married in 1997, and remained together until his passing. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed friendship with his golfing buddies Jim, Lloyd, Leroy, Wendell, Harold and Art. They not only enjoyed golfing, but also solved the countries problems.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, his first wife Agnes, his son Lawrence, and stepson John McCandless.
His survivors include his wife Ima Mae Bluteau, daughter Carol Gleason, grandson Aaron (Amy) Gleason, granddaughter Angela (James) Mace, and great-granddaughters Ashlynn and Zofia Gleason. Stepfamily includes Jay (Jan) McCandless, Kathy (Dick) Storro, and daughter in-law Andrea McCandless, 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Hubert’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Filer Baptist Church, 254 Hwy 30 in Filer, Idaho with Pastor Andy Paz officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cometary in Buhl. Military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Magic Valley Honor Guard.
Contributions may be given in Hubert’s name to the Filer Baptist Church, 254 Hwy 30, Filer, Idaho 83328
Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.