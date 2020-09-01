Obituary: Howard Clair Hoskin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 3, 1928 ~ July 1, 2020

Howard Clair Hoskin, 91, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Howard was born on September 3, 1928 to Clair Hoskin and Mary Frances (Griffith) Hoskin in Vancouver, WA. He grew up living in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. After leaving school he worked a variety of jobs including logging, hauling logs to the sawmills, working in a sawmill and working at a gas processing plant.

Howards parents divorced and both remarried. Each parent gave him a half brother Sidney C. Hoskin and Ben E. Tate.

He served in the US Army for two years. Twice he was to be deployed to Korea but had two medical upsets, one a surgery, so after recuperating was deployed to upper Hayford, England.