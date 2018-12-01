Obituary: Howard C. Nielsen

November 9, 1927—November 26, 2018
Long time Twin Falls resident, Howard C. Nielsen, passed away in Boise, Idaho, on November 26, 2018.
Howard was born on November 9, 1927, on a cold Starkweather, North Dakota day. He helped on the family farm along with his seven siblings. Howard graduated from Starkweather High School and then entered the U.S. Navy in November 1948. He served during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Agerholm. He was honorably discharged in November 1952.
Howard married Ethel Tweeten in 1956 and was blessed with four children. He ran Howard’s Conoco at the corner of Blue Lakes and Falls Avenue for many years. He took pride in providing the best service to his many customers.
In his retirement years, Howard’s passion was sports. He loved the Seattle Mariners, the Utah Jazz, and Boise State football and basketball. Upon selling his Twin Falls home of 52 years on Dora Drive South, Howard and Ethel enjoyed living in the mountains above Boise with their daughter, Pam, and son-in-law, Kirk Starry. He loved watching for birds at his bird feeder and spotting deer and elk.
Howard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel, and his four children, Pam (Kirk), of Boise, Idaho, Craig (Sheila), of Fayetteville, Georgia, Shelly of Renton, Washington and Mike of Twin Falls. He was so proud of his children’s accomplishments. Howard was equally proud of his seven grandchildren, Cori (Darren), of Enumclaw, Washington, Melissa (Shawn), of Boise, Idaho, Lyndsi of New York City, Colin (Kelly) of Boise, Idaho, Chadwick (Carrinicole) of Santa Monica, California, Ariel (Brian) of White River Junction, Vermont, and Chase of Salt Lake City, Utah. The fact that all of his grandchildren and their spouses have college degrees always made Howard so proud. He is also survived by seven adorable great grandchildren and his only surviving sibling, Fern Axelson, of Minnesota.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Gladys Nielsen, and his siblings, Chloe, Frank, Vic, Harvey, Harold and Gladys.
Services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM.
Please visit Howard’s memorial webpage online at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.