March 10, 1928—January 12, 2020
Howard A. Gibbs, age 91, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Howard was born in Bloomington, Illinois to Harold A. Gibbs and Louise Lippincott Gibbs on March 10, 1928. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1946.
Howard served in the US Army during the Korean War as a medic at Beaumont Army Hospital, El Paso, Texas and in France.
He met his future wife, Isela (Issy) Swain, at Beaumont Army Hospital’s Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic, where they both worked. They were married on September 28, 1952 and had two children: Roy Alan Gibbs and Linda Gibbs Meyer.
He loved to bowl and won many personal and team trophies, and enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting and going North to cut wood for his fireplace.
You have free articles remaining.
Howard worked at Standard Printing as a commercial printing pressman for many years, and later at Northside News in Jerome, The Print Shop in Filer, and at College of Southern Idaho’s “captive” print shop.
He loved woodworking, creating beautiful pieces of furniture and smaller items. Building model airplanes, boats and cars was also a favorite hobby. Being a perfectionist, whatever he made, was a masterpiece.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses and the staff of Encompass Home Health who took care of him the last few weeks.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his sister Maurine Williams. Survivors include his wife, Issy, children Alan Gibbs and Linda Meyer (Glenn), grandchildren Stacey Beam (Corey), and Brett Meyer (Jerica) and great grandchildren Chloe and Owenn Meyer, and Zoe and Mattie Beam.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. with Pastor Dan McAtee officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to First Southern Baptist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.